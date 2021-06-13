National Grid plc (LON:NG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

National Grid plc (LON:NG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,031.50 ($13.48).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,003 ($13.10) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of LON NG traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 918.60 ($12.00). 3,731,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. National Grid has a twelve month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a market cap of £32.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 917.74.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 32.16 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 105.83%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

