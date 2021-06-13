National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ NWLI opened at $228.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $832.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $168.85 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.73.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter.
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.
