National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ NWLI opened at $228.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $832.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.16. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $168.85 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.73.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $17.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $230.38 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Western Life Group in the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in National Western Life Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and Acquired Businesses segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

