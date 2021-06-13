NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Given Hold Rating at Shore Capital

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

NWG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 259.17 ($3.39).

LON NWG opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 199.54. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The firm has a market capitalization of £23.32 billion and a PE ratio of -58.57.

In other news, insider Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders have purchased 95,306 shares of company stock worth $289,391 over the last 90 days.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

