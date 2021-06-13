Navellier & Associates Inc Buys 59,458 Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 309.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,458 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc owned about 0.30% of Cambium Networks worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Cambium Networks by 10.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Also, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $2,521,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,179.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,051,438 shares of company stock valued at $95,049,167 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMBM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Cambium Networks stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.03. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

