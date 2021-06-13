Navellier & Associates Inc Invests $7.85 Million in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,851,000. Bio-Techne comprises 1.4% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $351,163.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,598 shares of company stock worth $4,904,271. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.40.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $443.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $415.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $228.66 and a 12-month high of $444.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

