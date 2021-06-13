Navellier & Associates Inc Raises Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.23.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,818.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 64,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total transaction of $8,029,341.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529 in the last ninety days. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMN opened at $125.33 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $65.86 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

