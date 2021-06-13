Neo Trading Down 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. One Neo coin can now be bought for about $45.21 or 0.00125710 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. Neo has a total market capitalization of $3.19 billion and $332.52 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002310 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00056515 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00058390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003745 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00022492 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo (CRYPTO:NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.