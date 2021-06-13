NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Director Sells $859,631.64 in Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NEO opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -538.75 and a beta of 0.69. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.91.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.17 million. NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 851,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,081,000 after purchasing an additional 38,309 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 230,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.46.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

