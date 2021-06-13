Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) vs. Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Financial Contrast

Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Neon Bloom alerts:

Neon Bloom has a beta of -2.23, meaning that its share price is 323% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Neon Bloom and Wrap Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neon Bloom 0 0 0 0 N/A Wrap Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00

Wrap Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.75, indicating a potential upside of 119.81%. Given Wrap Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wrap Technologies is more favorable than Neon Bloom.

Profitability

This table compares Neon Bloom and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A Wrap Technologies -326.52% -36.22% -34.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neon Bloom and Wrap Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neon Bloom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wrap Technologies $3.94 million 82.16 -$12.58 million ($0.37) -23.05

Neon Bloom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wrap Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 43.0% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wrap Technologies beats Neon Bloom on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neon Bloom

Neon Bloom, Inc. is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Neon Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neon Bloom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.