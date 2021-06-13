Netrum Price Reaches $0.0540 (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 46.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 13th. During the last week, Netrum has traded up 311.3% against the U.S. dollar. Netrum has a market cap of $115,532.93 and $1,126.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netrum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

