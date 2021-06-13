Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Short Interest Down 95.9% in May

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 95.9% from the May 13th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Barclays lowered shares of Network International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWITY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.70. 5,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,238. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.81. Network International has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $6.56.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

