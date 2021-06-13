NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Gap Down to $24.96

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.96, but opened at $24.25. NeuroPace shares last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 206 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPCE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

In other NeuroPace news, General Counsel Irina Ridley acquired 2,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,235 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,995. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 287,352 shares of company stock worth $4,884,984 over the last quarter.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

