New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Update

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the May 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NYC opened at $12.00 on Friday. New York City REIT has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is -173.91%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYC. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in New York City REIT by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York City REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
New York City REIT Company Profile
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
