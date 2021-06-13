New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Update

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the May 13th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYC opened at $12.00 on Friday. New York City REIT has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is -173.91%.

NYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of New York City REIT from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut New York City REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYC. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in New York City REIT by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,153 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 13,228 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of New York City REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York City REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York City REIT Company Profile

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

