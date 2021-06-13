New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,168,203 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 171,397 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $24,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 23.6% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 207,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 39,637 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 29.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 34.7% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 333,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 85,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 12.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,030,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,308,000 after acquiring an additional 110,851 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RF opened at $21.52 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.01.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

