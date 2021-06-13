New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 100,800 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 13.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 672,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $21,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEAK opened at $34.78 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

