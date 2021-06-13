New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $22,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PNW. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $87.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.92. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

