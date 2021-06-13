Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.14 ($0.01). Newmark Security shares last traded at GBX 1.14 ($0.01), with a volume of 500,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.22. The company has a market cap of £5.35 million and a PE ratio of 5.88.

In other Newmark Security news, insider Robert Waddington purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000 ($2,613.01).

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

