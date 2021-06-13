NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,495 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,958,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 51,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,414,387 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.49. 4,548,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,565,373. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

