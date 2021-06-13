NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

NGL has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NGL Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of NYSE:NGL opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. NGL Energy Partners has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $6.27. The company has a market cap of $304.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.94.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGL. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in NGL Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

