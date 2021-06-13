Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives $51.82 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23. NIO has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIO will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

