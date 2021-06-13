Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $846,000 Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $203.60 on Friday. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.51 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.00 and a beta of 1.38.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IPGP. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 4,074 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $855,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,948,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,522,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,461,884 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

