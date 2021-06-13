Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nomad Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.80 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

NSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$1.25 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of TSE NSR opened at C$10.15 on Friday. Nomad Royalty has a one year low of C$9.30 and a one year high of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 9.44 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$574.89 million and a PE ratio of 25.63.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

