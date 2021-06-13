Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. FMR LLC increased its position in Nordson by 7,456.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 48,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after acquiring an additional 47,425 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Nordson by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 284.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordson by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,749,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $222.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.51. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $224.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

In other news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,493 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

