Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up about 2.9% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after buying an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,794,739,000 after buying an additional 867,636 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,499,000 after buying an additional 570,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $138,619,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $271.49 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $166.00 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $278.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.25.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.