Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 26.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 124,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 25,755 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 38.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,612 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 239,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.48 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

WMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus upgraded The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

