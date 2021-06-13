Norinchukin Bank The Buys 842 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ameren by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,884,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,488,931,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061,639 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,221 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 375.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ameren by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,049,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in Ameren by 16.3% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 2,226,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,127,000 after acquiring an additional 311,970 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE opened at $85.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.99. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $67.14 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.25.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

In other Ameren news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

