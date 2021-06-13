Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.07.

NYSE:FLT opened at $271.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.45. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.