Norinchukin Bank The Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Norinchukin Bank The lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,054.4% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

NYSE:KSU opened at $294.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $289.90. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $140.01 and a 12 month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.