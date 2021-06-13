Norinchukin Bank The Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $214.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The company has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.69.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $1,279,740.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $8,585,610. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.