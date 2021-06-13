Norinchukin Bank The Increases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Garmin by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Garmin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Garmin by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $144.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.12 and a 1-year high of $145.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,468 shares of company stock worth $35,248,096. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

