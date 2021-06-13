Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) develops and markets proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services either directly or via a network of joint ventures and independent distributors in over fifty countries. NTIC’s primary business is corrosion prevention. NTIC has been selling its proprietary ZERUST and EXCOR rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to the automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military and retail consumer markets. The company’s technical service consultants work directly with the end users of NTIC’s products to analyze their specific needs and develop systems to meet their technical requirements. In addition, NTIC launched a new product line of compounds and finished products based on a portfolio of proprietary bio-plastic technologies under the Natur- Tec brand. NTIC also is in various stages of development with respect to several other emerging businesses. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Northern Technologies International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Northern Technologies International has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.88. The firm has a market cap of $159.16 million, a P/E ratio of -436.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Technologies International will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 866.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Northern Technologies International by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

