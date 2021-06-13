Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $105.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.69. 1,379,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,873,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Novartis has a 52-week low of $77.04 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.09.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.63 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 658.6% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

