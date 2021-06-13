Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $702.28 Million

Brokerages expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to post $702.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $698.40 million to $705.04 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $612.37 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.26 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $329,592.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,942,884.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,867 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,555. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 78,612 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after acquiring an additional 52,970 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,726,000 after acquiring an additional 196,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $61.19. 277,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,848. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

