Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,765 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,903,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,282,000 after buying an additional 44,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,211,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,630,000 after buying an additional 27,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,157,000 after buying an additional 79,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $423,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,674,343.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,865 shares of company stock worth $24,093,738. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $106.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.50. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

