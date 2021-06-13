Nuggets Price Down 9.9% This Week (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 13th. One Nuggets coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nuggets has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $19.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00056427 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.68 or 0.00166358 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00187322 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.54 or 0.01138133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,190.98 or 1.00793191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

