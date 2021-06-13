Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Pierre Beaurang Sells 7,500 Shares

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $220,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,447.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pierre Beaurang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $204,600.00.

Shares of NRIX opened at $28.95 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $52.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of -10.49.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,314,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,036,000 after purchasing an additional 467,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 422.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,183,000 after buying an additional 2,502,069 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 37.2% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,454,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,297,000 after buying an additional 665,161 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,019,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,771,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,816,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,480,000 after buying an additional 646,715 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

