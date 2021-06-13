Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Shares Gap Down to $13.23

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.23, but opened at $12.93. Nuvation Bio shares last traded at $12.72, with a volume of 289 shares changing hands.

NUVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Get Nuvation Bio alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.20.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman acquired 133,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,262,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $176,000. 53.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile (NYSE:NUVB)

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.