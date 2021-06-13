Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

JRO stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.52. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $7.71 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 40,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $386,845.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 5,000 shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $47,900.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,872.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 308,497 shares of company stock worth $2,927,729 in the last 90 days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

