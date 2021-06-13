Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
NMT remained flat at $$15.03 during trading on Friday. 1,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,032. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.77. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $15.31.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
