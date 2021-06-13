Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

NMT remained flat at $$15.03 during trading on Friday. 1,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,032. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.77. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $15.31.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

