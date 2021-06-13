Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
NMZ stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.88. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $15.20.
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
