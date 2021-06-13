Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NYSE NAD opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $15.95.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

