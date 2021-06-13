Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.
NYSE NAD opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $15.95.
Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
