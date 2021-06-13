Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.35. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $18.93.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

