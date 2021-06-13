Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.
Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.35. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $18.93.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
