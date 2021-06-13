NXM (NXM) Price Tops $96.58

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. NXM has a market cap of $619.46 million and $8,477.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. One NXM coin can currently be bought for approximately $96.58 or 0.00248208 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00060556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00022850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.57 or 0.00808402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.43 or 0.08144964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00084312 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,914,302 coins and its circulating supply is 6,413,667 coins. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars.

