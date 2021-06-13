Oarsman Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SWK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $438,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.82.

NYSE:SWK opened at $203.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.74 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

