Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $324,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total value of $56,071,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,613,506,157.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock valued at $78,131,944. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $224.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.96. The company has a market cap of $214.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.62.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

