Oarsman Capital Inc. Invests $216,000 in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 895 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Cigna by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 951 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cigna by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total transaction of $33,069,909.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares in the company, valued at $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $241.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.00.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

