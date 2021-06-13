Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Facebook by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,115 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.80, for a total value of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,078,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,031,403 shares of company stock worth $632,050,379. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $331.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.37. The company has a market cap of $939.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $338.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

