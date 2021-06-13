Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.59. Ocean Power Technologies shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 1,188,246 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Power Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Ocean Power Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 7.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations.

