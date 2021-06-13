Omni (OMNI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $181.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $181.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omni has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.06 or 0.00010426 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.79 or 0.00438597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000558 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Omni Profile

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,223 coins and its circulating supply is 562,907 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.