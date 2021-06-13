Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 98.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,337 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Omnicell worth $9,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Omnicell by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Omnicell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Omnicell in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $139.03 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $146.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.19.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

